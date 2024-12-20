It’s a low point in the season and good results will be the only remedy to a bursting headache Hearts have awoken with.
Fans have displayed their anger after a 2-2 draw with Moldovan minnows Petrocub sent them tumbling out of the Conference League. Looking to clinch a top 24 spot and football in Europe beyond Christmas with a win, Hearts finished 25th in the league phase via goal difference.
Bottom of the Premiership to boot, a key game with St Johnstone awaits this weekend as Hearts look to get away from a possible relegation scrap. Here is how six pundits reacted to the draw vs Petrocub
1. Allan Preston (centre, Sportsound)
“Petrocub are a pot five team, they weren't a good side and Hearts still didn't do enough. They didn't deserve to go through. It hasn't been good enough this season. Legs seem to have gone from some of these Hearts players. They are not at the level required. That opening 45-minute performance will get them relegated." | SNS Group
2. Michael Stewart (TNT)
On the penalty conceded by Hearts for handball by James Penrice: "It's a good penalty, comfortable. Here is the angle behind the goals. See when you look it from there, I just don't think Penrice's arm is particularly out wide. You don't see the point of contact." | SNS Group
3. Cillian Sheridan (Scottish Football Podcast)
"I don't deal in football cliches. One of the thing coming through in thr highlights and I am sure it's worse watching the game live is probably the reaction of fans to anything bad happening in the game. Fans weren't happy at all. The sheer volume of booing..." | Getty Images
4. Ryan McGowan (TNT)
"There was a lot more intensity to the team and with a lot more hunger and desire but you have to do that for 90 minutes, you can't just do it for 30 minutes. It's a disappointing night." | SNS Group
