Many of the Scottish public are reaching fever-pitch euphoria as Friday’s European Championship opening game against Germany draws closer. Millions of people across the world will tune in to the match in Munich’s 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena, with the Tartan Army representation in Bavaria likely to reach six figures.

Scotland’s impressive qualifying campaign saw them finish second behind Spain to secure automatic progress to a major tournament for the first time since qualifying for World Cup 1998 in France. Supporters are travelling in their thousands after such a long wait to see the national team compete in a finals. The Covid 19 pandemic prevented many going to games at the delayed Euro 2020 competition three years ago.

Scotland are Group A and will open the tournament against the host nation on Friday night. They they take on Switzerland in Cologne next Wednesday before facing Hungary in Stuttgart the following Sunday in their final group match. They are aiming to reach the knockout stages of a tournament for the first time in history.

Friday’s game kicks off at 9pm local time, which is 8pm UK time, and will be shown live by terrestrial broadcasters across Britain. It is free to view on STV and ITV1 with coverage getting underway at 6.30pm to take in all the pre-match build-up. The game will also be available to stream live for free on the STV Player and ITVX. Highlights will be shown later that night at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC One Scotland.

French referee Clément Turpin will take charge of the affair after being appointed by UEFA. He will be assisted by compatriots Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, with François Letexier the fourth official. The video assistant referee is Jérôme Brisard.