What could have been for Hearts as FC Zurich learn Europa League opponents

Hearts’ Europa League play-off opponents FC Zurich have been granted a couple of glamour ties following Friday’s draw for the group stage.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:34 pm

Franco Foda’s men were drawn in Group A with English Premier League frontrunners Arsenal. They will also square off against PSV, who were knocked out of the Champions League play-off round by Rangers, and Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

The reigning Swiss champions defeated Robbie Neilson’s side 3-1 over two legs after surviving a first-half onslaught in the return match at Tynecastle.

Fabian Rohner celebrates with the away support at Tynecastle after scoring the only goal of the night. Picture: SNS

