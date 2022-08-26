What could have been for Hearts as FC Zurich learn Europa League opponents
Hearts’ Europa League play-off opponents FC Zurich have been granted a couple of glamour ties following Friday’s draw for the group stage.
By Craig Fowler
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:34 pm
Franco Foda’s men were drawn in Group A with English Premier League frontrunners Arsenal. They will also square off against PSV, who were knocked out of the Champions League play-off round by Rangers, and Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.
The reigning Swiss champions defeated Robbie Neilson’s side 3-1 over two legs after surviving a first-half onslaught in the return match at Tynecastle.
Message from the editor
Most Popular
-
1
Draw and cash details as Hearts learn who they can meet in Europa Conference League
-
2
Europa League and Conference League draw date, time and TV channel as Hearts eye qualification
-
3
Hearts debrief: Shankland's great gesture; Outstanding Devlin; Linesman's big call
-
4
Hearts v FC Zurich: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds
-
5
How the Hearts players rated in Europa League exit to FC Zurich