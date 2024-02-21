It couldn't be going much better for Hearts at the moment as they look bound to cement third spot in the Premiership.

Breaking the Celtic and Rangers grip on the top two slots? Steven Naismith isn't getting carried away yet, but their form makes for tantalising reading.

They have not lost a game since December 9th, and their only draw since that 2-1 defeat against Aberdeen was at home to Ross County. Hearts have got the better of everyone in their path since.

That's included a derby win at Hibs, 2-0 success away to Celtic and two Scottish Cup victories moving them into a quarter-final with Morton. A 2-0 win against Motherwell at the weekend set them up for a huge quartet of fixtures.

They head to in-form league leaders Rangers this Saturday before Hibs come to Tynecastle on February 28th. Then it's Celtic at home before just over a week's wait for their cup clash with Morton that could send them to Hampden.

Using Transfermarkt's metrics of points from matchday 18-26 - where Ross County, Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee have played eight games and everyone else nine - we look at how Hearts have coped in terms of points gained on others. It sets them up nicely for four potentially defining fixtures.

