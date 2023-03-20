What Garang Kuol is doing to improve at Hearts as Newcastle loanee reveals Ange Postecoglou encouragement

The Hearts loanee arrived with much fanfare from Newcastle United in the January transfer window having been dubbed a “wonderkid” and represented Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, his stay has been somewhat of a disappointment so far with the 18-year-old having started just one game in seven appearances and without a goal to his name thus far.

Kuol admits he’s needed a bit of time adapting to the Scottish game but welcomed the challenge as he seeks to improve himself as a player.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou speaks with Hearts attacker Garang Kuol after the recent match between the two clubs at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

“Everyone you [play against] is here to fight. There’s big boys everywhere,” he told Australian publication The Age. “But I feel like game by game, I keep adapting to the level of physicality. It’s definitely getting better, my physicality. I’m tracking my food, my weight every day... I’m just trying to stay focused on doing all that stuff, because it does make the difference.

“It’s been good to get that experience in. Training with the top players every day, with men – I think that’s the key to developing. The most important thing is what happens in training, and what happens when I get my opportunity on the pitch. That’s where all my attention’s going. I’m just trying to get as much minutes as possible, and that’s up to me, and what I do. Hopefully, I can get some stats up on the board.”

Kuol also received some words of encouragement from Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou following the recent 3-1 league defeat to the reigning Scottish champions at Parkhead.

"It was very brief,” said Kuol about his meeting with the former Socceroos head coach. “He just said, ‘I hope you’re settling in well, and keep working hard. I’m happy to see you’re working hard, and hopefully, you can keep doing well.’ It’s good for him to show that he cares about other Aussie players in the league, and that he’s there for them. It was a very good moment.”

