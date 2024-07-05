What happened to every Hearts signing from Craig Levein's 2017 to 2019 head coach spell

By Georgia Goulding
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 09:55 BST

All 26 Craig Levein signings from his second spell as head coach at Tynecastle and where they are now.

As Hearts navigate their way through the summer transfer window, we thought we would look back at some signings from the archives and see where they are today.

Current head coach Steven Naismith ended his playing career to eventually take charge of the Jambos, but he was still kicking a ball about in maroon just three years ago.

The boss was brought in by former manager Craig Levein, who took charge of Hearts between 2017 and 2019 in his second spell as gaffer, before being sacked from his role as both manager as director of football.

We’ve taken a look at all the signings Levein made during that time at Tynecastle and where they are now — from retired icons, to moves to Australia, here is the list of the 26 players brought in during Levein’s second era in charge.

Ross Callachan - Currently playing for Motherwell after leaving Hearts in 2018.

1. Ross Callachan

Currently playing for Motherwell after leaving Hearts in 2018. | SNS Group

Danny Amankwaa - After a short stint with Hearts, Amankwaa signed for Danish side Sønderjyske. He is not currently signed to a club after leaving Hobro IK in June 2023.

2. Danny Amankwaa

After a short stint with Hearts, Amankwaa signed for Danish side Sønderjyske. He is not currently signed to a club after leaving Hobro IK in June 2023. | SNS Group

Steve MacLean - MacLean joined Hearts in 2018 and retired at the end of the 2019/20 season to become a coach at St Johnstone. Now at Queen's Park.

3. Steve MacLean

MacLean joined Hearts in 2018 and retired at the end of the 2019/20 season to become a coach at St Johnstone. Now at Queen's Park. | SNS Group

Uche Ikpeazu - After leaving Hearts in 2020, Ikpeazu spent time in England Turkey before moving back to Scotland with St Johnstone in May 2024.

4. Uche Ikpeazu

After leaving Hearts in 2020, Ikpeazu spent time in England Turkey before moving back to Scotland with St Johnstone in May 2024. | SNS Group

