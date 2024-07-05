As Hearts navigate their way through the summer transfer window, we thought we would look back at some signings from the archives and see where they are today.

Current head coach Steven Naismith ended his playing career to eventually take charge of the Jambos, but he was still kicking a ball about in maroon just three years ago.

The boss was brought in by former manager Craig Levein, who took charge of Hearts between 2017 and 2019 in his second spell as gaffer, before being sacked from his role as both manager as director of football.

We’ve taken a look at all the signings Levein made during that time at Tynecastle and where they are now — from retired icons, to moves to Australia, here is the list of the 26 players brought in during Levein’s second era in charge.

1 . Ross Callachan Currently playing for Motherwell after leaving Hearts in 2018.

2 . Danny Amankwaa After a short stint with Hearts, Amankwaa signed for Danish side Sønderjyske. He is not currently signed to a club after leaving Hobro IK in June 2023.

3 . Steve MacLean MacLean joined Hearts in 2018 and retired at the end of the 2019/20 season to become a coach at St Johnstone. Now at Queen's Park.

4 . Uche Ikpeazu After leaving Hearts in 2020, Ikpeazu spent time in England Turkey before moving back to Scotland with St Johnstone in May 2024.