We asked for your verdict - and the response could not be clearer amid reconstruction talks within Scottish football.

The SPFL working group are examining different ways to revamp the Premiership and beyond, with a 10-team division on the agenda. 14 and 16-team alternatives are also being considered but the 12-team split format currently in place could remain.

It’s to help ease fixture congestion as UEFA revamps its own competitions. This has sparked fierce debate so we put the call out to Hearts and Hibs fans for their takes on the matter.

With over 80 responses and rising, we found a sole backer of the 10-team format with a clear condition, in an overwhelming response that a reduction in teams is the last thing people want, But what about other options? We take a look at some of the answers to the latest thorny Scottish football debate.

1 . Fans forgotten "People want to play teams fewer times, not more. Whoever this reconstruction is for, it's definitely not for the fans."

2 . Game reduction "16 team league playing each other twice."

3 . Radical revamp "18 teams playing each other twice per season. Cuts down on two-club overplay and allows fans to see more clubs competing. Bottom two clubs to be relegated and replaced by top two clubs from Championship, and one club from the other four, after play-offs against each other, to lose their place to the third team from the Championship."

4 . One factor farcical "Definitely 16 teams , split is a farce."