We asked for your verdict - and the response could not be clearer amid reconstruction talks within Scottish football.
The SPFL working group are examining different ways to revamp the Premiership and beyond, with a 10-team division on the agenda. 14 and 16-team alternatives are also being considered but the 12-team split format currently in place could remain.
It’s to help ease fixture congestion as UEFA revamps its own competitions. This has sparked fierce debate so we put the call out to Hearts and Hibs fans for their takes on the matter.
With over 80 responses and rising, we found a sole backer of the 10-team format with a clear condition, in an overwhelming response that a reduction in teams is the last thing people want, But what about other options? We take a look at some of the answers to the latest thorny Scottish football debate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.