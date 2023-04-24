The good news is that they’re also likely to welcome the same team to Tynecastle three times in the league once the post-split fixtures are released by the SPFL. Hibs and St Mirren join the Jambos in the top six along with Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

It’s up to authorities to figure out who is playing where. Whenever possible, the SPFL always try to ensure every team gets an equal split of home and away fixtures at 19 each. But as things stand, only Hearts and Aberdeen will have that based on playing each of the top-six opponents twice home and twice away across the campaign.

Celtic and Hibs would have 18 home and 20 away games in such a scenario, while Rangers and St Mirren would have 20 home and 18 away. And it’s not possible to get an even 19 each by, for example, switching the venue for a Celtic and Hibs match and a Rangers and St Mirren one.

St Mirren could be coming to Tynecaste for a third time this season if the top six stays as it is. Picture: SNS

This is where Hearts come into play. The easiest solution is to have the Gorgie Road club going to Celtic three times in one season but having St Mirren come to Edinburgh a third time also. This keeps Hearts at 19 and 19 while evening up the other two clubs. The final issue is then sorted by Hibs hosting Rangers for a third time in the Capital.

With Hearts desperate to claw back points in the race for Europe, having all three competitors for third spot coming to Tynecastle is no bad thing. And while they would have to travel away to each of the Old Firm, they’ve lost all four home games against the Glasgow clubs this term.

How it all works:

Celtic

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Due to play - Hearts (a), Rangers (a), Aberdeen (a), Hibs (a), St Mirren (h)

How that works out - 18 home, 20 away

Possible solution - Celtic host Hearts a third time (19 and 19)

Rangers

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Hearts (h), Celtic (h), Aberdeen (h), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 20 home, 18 away

Possible solution - Rangers go to Hibs a third time (19 and 19)

Aberdeen

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Due to play - Hearts (a), Celtic (h), Rangers (a), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 19 home, 19 away

Hearts

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Celtic (h), Rangers (a), Aberdeen (h), Hibs (h), St Mirren (a)

How that works out - 19 home, 19 away

Possible ramification - Celtic host Hearts a third time (18 and 20)

Possible solution - Hearts host St Mirren a third time (19 and 19)

St Mirren

Played at the end of 33 games - 17 home, 16 away

Due to play - Rangers (h), Celtic (a), Hibs (a), Aberdeen (h), Hearts (h)

How that works out - 20 home, 18 away

Possible solution - St Mirren go to Hearts a third time (19 and 19)

Hibs

Played at the end of 33 games - 16 home, 17 away

Due to play - Rangers (a), Celtic (h), Hearts (a), Aberdeen (a), St Mirren (h)

How that works out - 18 home, 20 away

Possible solution: Rangers go to Hibs a third time (19 and 19)

When are the post split fixtures?

Although we do not know who will be playing who, we do know when matchdays 34 to 38 will take place. Here are the confirmed dates via the official SPFL website:

May 6/7 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 34

May 13/14 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 35

May 20/21 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 36

May 23/24 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 37

May 27 - Cinch Premiership fixture round 38 (top half)