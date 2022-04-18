What the experts said about the all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup semi-final as Hearts defeated Hibs at Hampden Park

Stunning goals from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley gave Robbie Neilson’s men a 2-0 lead before Chris Cadden quickly reduced the arrears. Shaun Maloney’s side cranked up the pressure in the second half, even after going down to ten men with Joe Newell’s red card, but Hearts were able to see it out.

This was the reaction from Scottish football pundits and journalists...

Press Association journalist and author Anthony Brown wrote on Twitter: “A clear determination from both Hearts and Hibs to get through today’s game in the face of varying degrees of adversity. Hearts with the emphatic start, Hibs with the spirited fightback. A captivating semi-final from start to finish decided by two brilliant goals.”

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes battles Hearts pair Peter Haring (left) and Ellis Simms during the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

Ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross said on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene coverage: “The performance in the second-half, prior to going down to ten men, was really good and it just seemed a matter of time before they equalised. Even after Joe Newell’s dismissal they were still really good. They showed excellent energy levels. They put a huge amount of energy levels into the game and you suffer when you lose a semi-final, especially when you feel you’ve played well enough to win.”

BBC journalist Tom English tweeted: “Excellent fun at Hampden today. Two sides going hammer and tongs. Hearts are on a great roll. Their goals were picture perfect. If Hibs had shown all season the kind of intensity they showed from 2-0 down they’d be in good shape in the league. They had a lot of bottle.”

Pundit and ex-Hibs TV analyst Tam McManus said this about Craig Gordon’s second-half save: “Key moment in the game. Brilliant save and if it breaks off the post a fraction to the right [James] Scott taps it in. Little breaks can be crucial. Craig Gordon has been sensational this season for Hearts can’t remember him ever having a better season as a GK.”

Former Hearts ace Neil McCann appeared alongside Ross on Sportscene and said of Josh Campbell’s challenge on Barrie McKay: “He got away with one here. That’s horrible. That is a proper lunge. It’s a straight leg and he’s got no eye on the ball whatsoever, only the player. He’s got his thumbs up there but he shouldn’t be wagging his finger, because he should be off the pitch.”

Journalist Gavin Berry wrote in the Daily Record: “So often Edinburgh Derby clashes are criticised for being drab affairs and that has been justified as many turn into a war of attrition. But the shackles were off here and the fans - and neutrals - were treated to an engrossing encounter. That six-minute spell in the first half with three brilliant goals was real entertainment and exactly what you hope for from a game of this magnitude.”

Comedian Greg Hempill wrote simply: “This Hearts Hibs game is nuts.”

And, in a moment which has already reached meme status, Hibs TV commentator Dave Armstrong said at full-time: “With all due respect, there is nothing that should be celebrated, because their [Hearts] performance in the second half was nothing short of really embarrassing.”

