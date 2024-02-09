Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Gordon has every chance of returning to Hearts' starting line-up for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie at Airdrie. After signing a 12-month contract extension, he is likely to get some game time at the Excelsior Stadium. Beyond that, he must compete with fellow goalkeeper Zander Clark on a daily basis for the right to be No.1 at Tynecastle Park.

Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, revealed that Gordon is frustrated but also understands the situation. He returned last month after a year out with a broken leg, during which time Clark deputised in goal. The latter's performances in recent weeks have been virtually faultless, meaning Gordon is being forced to show patience on the sidelines.

That is unlikely to change in the immediate future. Naismith explained things from his perspective. "It's credit to Craig coming back from his injury that we have looked to renew his contract at this stage, rather than say: 'We'll wait until he's maybe had five appearances and see how he is.' We are confident he is back to where he was," he stressed.

"Unfortunately for him, Zander has upped his level and you can't take him out of the team at the moment. That's just football. Craig has been brilliant in understanding that. He wants to play. He is frustrated that he isn't playing because he's got his individual goals. He is at an age where he wants to play every minute he can, but he is realistic. He understands there is competition for places.

"We constantly chat, more so because we have been team-mates for a long time. He is more experienced than I am as a player so we chat constantly. I try to make that point with all the players but he is the one who understands it more than others.

"Everybody understands that I'm fair and honest. I get that players will be frustrated and I'm happy with that - as long as they are realistic. If somebody is constantly chapping your door asking why they aren't playing, but they are not performing in training, that's where you will come into issues. Craig has been honest and understanding but he does want to play."

Asked if Gordon will step in for Clark this weekend, Naismith remained coy. "He might. He might not, though," smiled the manager. "We will wait and see. I'm not going to give up anything at the moment. The bigger thing is we have competition with two experienced goalies who both want to play. Zander has upped his game since Craigy has come back. That's the way it needs to be because the two of them are top-class goalies."

Australian international defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles rejoin the Hearts squad to face Airdrie after their Asian Cup exertions. Fellow defender Stephen Kingsley is also available after being substituted during Wednesday's 1-0 Premiership win over St Johnstone.

"The Australians are back in, there haven't been any injuries from the other night. It's a good, healthy squad, which is brilliant for us," said Naismith. "Kingsley came off because he was cramping up a bit. He is one of the best pros we've got and isn't normally somebody who is flagging at 70-odd minutes. We are putting that down to the illness he had the week before. We have good competition at the moment."

Hearts are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run and have taken 37 points out of the last 45 available in the top flight. They travel to North Lanarkshire as understandable favourites to progress past second-tier opponents and into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. "It's enjoyable at the moment because we are on a good run but probably the enjoyment comes more because we see a development," said Naismith.

"It's hard work, especially when you are in a three-game week. It's intense but there's definitely enjoyment there. And it's probably down to the progress we've made - not just results but because what we are doing in games is becoming more and more second-nature. That gives me excitement and confidence that we are going in the right direction. The game on Sunday will be a different challenge. It'll be a tough game because they are a good team - a good footballing team - but we go into it confident."

Airdrie's passing style is something Naismith admires, although he does not envy player/manager Rhys McCabe's dual role. "I couldn't do it. I think it would be tough. I'd probably fall out with too many people. As a player I was a bit angrier than I am as a coach," smiled Naismith.

"They do try and play. I don't think they've changed much at all from any opposition they've played. If you look at their division, when they've come up against Dundee Utd, Raith Rovers, they've got their style and know what they want to do. There are small tweaks within that. They played St Johnstone in the last round and didn't change.

"We know they are comfortable in possession and have good movement to cause you problems. That's what we'll need to guard against but we do definitely see opportunity that we can cause them some problems. I think, in the cup games, there are probably two ways for teams that are the underdogs to go about it: sit and be defensively solid, try to develop the game and make it slow and then as the game goes on, the pressure builds; or you try and make it difficult by being brave and playing.

"I think a lot of credit needs to go to Rhys, not only for being a player and a coach, which I can only imagine being really tough, but the way they are doing things and what he wants them to do is a credit to him. To do that so early on is an achievement in itself.

"He was a young player at Rangers when I was there. His team plays like he was as a player. He wasn't blessed with great pace but he had a really good touch, good positional play and he could see passes. I think his team is very much like that. It's a good footballing team, they work hard but they are brave and aggressive when they attack."

McCabe is still only 31 and Naismith - six years his senior - believes Airdrie have a mature figurehead in charge. "By the way, when he takes the job, I don't think he had the overall backing of everybody," said the Tynecastle coach. "People were questioning the decision so it's a credit to him that he's gone in there and people are talking about him as a good up-and-coming coach who has got a style, who is brave enough to do that and not be reactive when a couple of results don't go your way.