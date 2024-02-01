What to expect at Hearts on transfer deadline day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transfer activity at Tynecastle Park is expected to be minimal on deadline day as Hearts already have their squad set for the second half of the season. Defender Dexter Lembikisa joined on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the month, and Scott Fraser's loan switch from Charlton Athletic was finalised on Wednesday evening.

Any further arrivals would be last-minute in the event of a specific player unexpectedly becoming available. The Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda has agreed a pre-contract to join Hearts this summer, with the Livingston left-back James Penrice also wanted for season 2024/25.

The Edinburgh club want to keep top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland after twice offering him an extended contract this month. His exisiting agreement does not expire until summer 2025 and he has been offered a wage increase to stay until 2027.

Other clubs have been watching the prolific 28-year-old this season but Hearts would only consider selling if they receive an offer worth several million pounds. Should he leave, Hearts would then endeavour to source a replacement before this evening's 11.30pm signing deadline. As things stand, it appears Shankland is set to stay in the Capital.

There will not be many departures at all given much of Hearts' squad reshaping was done earlier in the month, particularly in midfield. Andy Halliday moved on loan to Motherwell last week and Connor Smith joined St Johnstone permanently. Alex Lowry returned to parent club Rangers after spending the first half of the season on loan at Hearts. Goalkeeper Michael McGovern also headed out on loan to Livingston.

Players like defender Toby Sibbick and forward Kyosuke Tagawa have been unable to secure a place in the team recently and may want more game time. Midfielder Peter Haring has also been out of favour but he is recovering from a knee injury. Some English clubs are watching Alex Cochrane but it would take an offer of £2m minimum for Hearts to begin transfer negotiations for their left-back.

