What will victory mean for Hearts or Hibs in Scottish Cup semi-final in terms of European football?

The success of Celtic and Rangers in recent seasons has dramatically improved Scotland’s European coefficient from the lowly position it once was.

We’re now up into 11th place and will be ninth at worst going into next season as, at the time of writing, Rangers are still competing in the Europa League.

Countries 7-12 on the Uefa coefficient list get their cup winners into the Europa League Playoff Round. Should the cup winner be either the team finishing in first or second, who will gain entry to the Champions League and Champions League qualifiers, respectively, then such a passage will go to the team finishing in third.

Ellis Simms and Paul Hanlon battle for possession during Hearts' victory over Hibs at Tynecastle on Saturday. Picture: SNS

Hearts have already guaranteed themselves third place after last Saturday’s 3-1 Edinburgh derby victory over Hibs at Tynecastle, which was the undoubted high point so far in what’s been a hugely fruitful season from the Jambos.

A victory this coming Saturday therefore means the Gorgie Road side will get to the Europa League play-off regardless of the result of the final. Hibs, on the other hand, still have a chance at Europe but would need to win this weekend and defeat Celtic or Rangers in next month’s final.

Win the Europa League play-off and it’s advancement to the group stage of Uefa’s secondary competition, though losers are still guaranteed at least eight European ties as they will drop into the groups for the Europa Conference League.

