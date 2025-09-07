Strength in depth is the name of the game at Hearts as Derek McInnes’ squad is left packed with players at the end of the summer window.

Aided by Jamestown Anayltics, the club overhauled the playing group and it is paying early dividends, with 10 points from 12 in the Premiership. After the international break is a test at Rangers but in the aftermath of the recruitment period, Hearts’ numbers have been left chunky.

While some players are out on loan and others like Musa Drammeh left permanently in the summer, there are still comfortably in excess of 30 contracted senior players at Hearts right now. With some key decisions ahead on some of that crop, here is when each of their deals are set to expire now the window is done.