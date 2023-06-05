Sunday’s play-off final victory for Ross County over Partick Thistle means that the line up for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now set.

The ten clubs competing alongside Hearts and Hibs are confirmed and all that remains is to learn who will be facing who on which dates. Here is everything you need to know about when the fixtures will be released and the key dates throughout the season:

When are the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership fixtures announced?

The SPFL has confirmed that the fixtures for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season as well as the Championship, League One and League Two will be announced on Friday, June 30 at 9am.

Who will be competing in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership?

Ross County beat Partick Thistle on penalties in the final of the play-offs on Sunday after a 3-3 aggregate draw which means they will retain their status in the top flight. Dundee United have dropped down to the Championship to be replaced by city rivals Dundee who won the second tier title. Here are the 12 teams who will make up the Scottish Premiership for the 2023/24 season:

Aberdeen Celtic Dundee Hearts Hibs Kilmarnock Livingston Motherwell Rangers Ross County St Johnstone St Mirren

When does the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership kick off?

The first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures for the 2023/24 season will take place on the weekend of August 5 & 6, 2023. Here are the other key dates, per the official SPFL website:

Winter break - January 3-19, 2024

Fixture round 33 (last fixtures before split) - Weekend of April 13/14, 2024

Final round of fixtures - Weekend of May 18/19, 2024

Premiership play-off final - Thursday May 23 & Sunday May 26, 2024

When do Hearts and Hibs enter the Viaplay Cup?

As they have both qualified for European competition, neither Hearts or Hibs will feature in the Group Stage of the Viaplay Cup. Instead they will enter at the second round stage which will be played on the weekend of August 19/20, 2023.

