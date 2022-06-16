When are the Scottish Premiership fixtures being announced for Hearts and Hibs?

Hearts are looking to maintain their strong grip on third place, which last season saw the Gorgie club rewarded with a place in the Europa League play-off and the guarantee of eight games on the continent next term.

Hibs, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign which saw them slip from third to eighth, dispensing of two managers along the way.

When are the fixtures announced?

The league season for Hearts and Hibs will begin the weekend of July 30. Picture: SNS

The SPFL will reveal the fixtures at 9am on Friday, June 17.

Where can I find the fixtures?

They will be on the SPFL website at 9am. Hearts and Hibs are also expected to post them on their own sites.

When will the first games take place?

The first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, July 30, though some could be moved for live television coverage.

