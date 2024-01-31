Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three injured Hearts players are working back towards fitness in the hope of playing a part in the club's quest for success this season. Midfielders Cammy Devlin and Peter Haring have been sidelined for a number of weeks alongside striker Liam Boyce, with all three needing to be patient during their respective recoveries.

Devlin is closest to a first-team return at the moment. An ankle injury sidelined him following Hearts' 1-0 win at Kilmarnock on 2 December and he is now back taking part in some training sessions at Riccarton. Boyce and Haring will be longer, however, as they nurse hamstring and knee issues respectively.

"Cammy is back doing part of training," confirmed the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. "This is a big week for him and come the end of it we are hoping he will be close to being back in full training. Next week, we will decide how fit he looks and how sharp he is for getting back involved in games.

"Boycie is still getting to a point where he doesn't want to push it. He is right not to do so. I did it myself a few times as a player and you break down, which pushes you a few steps back. We just need to be very careful and patient with that one."

Boyce has also been absent since that Kilmarnock fixture. The Northern Irishman's issues are largely a consequence of him missing 11 months last season with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture. He returned last August but more minor injuries are now occurring.

"With Boycie being out for such a long time, his hamstrings and calves haven't worked as hard as they have done recently. Inevitably, that's where he is at. It's just a case of building that tolerance and increasing it," explained Naismith.

Haring has taken an injection in his knee and could be available around mid-February. "Peter hurt his knee against Livingston [on 2 January] and he's had an injection in it, so he is just on his way back from that," said Naismith. "It was more a routine thing which sounds worse than it is. He needs a period of rest but hopefully within a week or two he will be back to some form of work on the [training] pitch."