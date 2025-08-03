When every Hearts player sees contract expire as summer transfer spree paints clear pictures and depth

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Ahead of the new Premiership season, here is when every Hearts players’ contract is set to expire.

Hearts have added strength in numbers this summer as they prepare for their first Premiership test.

It’s set to be a cracker under the lights at Tynecastle as Derek McInnes’ reign as head coach starts against former club Aberdeen. He has undergone a major recruitment drive, backed by Jamestown Analytics, with seven signings made and two more are imminent. Tomas Bent Magnusson has arrived in Edinburgh to join Hearts and Burkina Faso international forward Pierre Landry Kabore is also imminent. Both are awaiting final paperwork details before moves are officially announced.

Not including the likes of Lewis Neilson, Macaulay Tait, Callum Sandilands and Liam MacFarlane out on loan, and adding the new recruits that are to be announced, Hearts’ squad stands at 32. It shows how much McInnes has been backed in the market but also the need for outgoings with the squad going above the 30 mark. Here is when every player in the group sees there terms run out.

