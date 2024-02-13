Hearts are soaring high in the Premiership and that is largely down to the squad Steven Naismith has assembled at Tynecastle.

The Jambos progressed to the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the weekend with a convincing 4-1 win at Airdrie. It builds on the feel good factor around the club amid a winning run of 10 wins from 11 games.

In the background, a look to next season will already be cast. Hearts are 12 points clear in third place and look destined to make a return to European football next season, with a strong squad needed to carry the load of extra matches.

Already, the Tynecastle side are well set for the Premiership challenges ahead, with club hero Craig Gordon one of the latest stars to pen a contract extension, alongside Alan Forrest and Craig Halkett. Lawrence Shankland is another Hearts would like to see stick around in Gorgie for the long haul.

There are an array of contract situations in play, from those with summer decisions looming to those who know they are going to be in a Hearts jersey for the foreseeable. The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at when every senior player contract expires alongside a selection of loan players and young stars.

1 . Zander Clark - 2025 Currently keeping Craig Gordon out the Premiership team. Photo Sales

2 . Craig Gordon - 2025 Signed a new deal until 2025. Photo Sales

3 . Michael McGovern - 2024 Signed a deal until the end of the season last summer and now on loan at Livingston. Will have the chance to weigh up whether to carry on or not, now 39 and turning 40 this July. Photo Sales