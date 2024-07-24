The Premier Sports Cup

The SPFL have confirmed when the draw for the last 16 of the competition will take place...

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have announced the draw for the Premier Sports Cup second round will take place on Sunday, July 28.

Eight seeded clubs will enter at this stage of the competition with the five European representatives - Premiership champions Celtic, holders Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren - set to learn their fate along with the three group winners with the best records.

Hibs are not yet guaranteed their spot in the knockout stages but a win over Peterhead this weekend should be enough after Kelty Hearts lost 1-0 at home to the Blue Toon last night.

When is the draw for the Last 16 of the 24/25 Scottish League Cup?

The draw will be broadcast live on Premier Sports following their coverage of Motherwell’s home clash with Partick Thistle, which kicks-off at 3.00pm. Second-round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of August 17/18 and are subject to TV selections.

What do the current group stage standings look like?

The 40 clubs competing in the Premier Sports Cup group stage have all now played a minimum of THREE fixtures ahead of this weekend’s conclusion. Given the number of teams in each group, one club from each section have already fulfilled their full quota of four group games. Those include East Kilbride (A), Dundee United (B), Elgin City (C), Annan Athletic (D), Forfar Athletic (E), Brechin City (F), Edinburgh City (G) and Stranraer (Group F).

Here is a full breakdown of the permutations heading into the final round of group stage fixtures...

GROUP A

Aberdeen. 9 Airdrieonians. 6 Queen of the South. 6 East Kilbride. 2 Dumbarton. 1

The Dons currently occupy top spot, meaning a win or even a draw over bottom club Dumbarton at Pittodrie on Saturday ensures they will finish as group winners. Second-placed Airdrieonians, who went down 2-1 against Jimmy Thelin’s men in the Granite City on Tuesday, boast a superior goal difference over Queen of the South and must beat the Dumfries outfit on home soil to stand any chance of pipping Aberdeen to finish top of the pile.

GROUP B

Dundee United. 9 Falkirk. 6 Ayr United. 6 Stenhousemuir. 3 Buckie Thistle. 0

Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines face an anxious wait to discover their fate with their hopes now hanging by a thread, despite thrashing Highland League side Buckie Thistle 5-2 in their final group game on Tuesday. Any victory for Falkirk at home to Stenhousemuir, allied with Ayr United defeating Buckie by a margin of three goals, would see United finish in third place. Even if Falkirk or Ayr slip up, United’s goal difference of +5 might not be good enough to qualify with only the best three runners-up going through.

GROUP C

Hibernian. 6 Queen’s Park. 6 Peterhead. 6 Kelty Hearts. 4 Elgin City. 2

Having scored 10 goals in their opening two group games, Hibs were brought back down to earth with an almighty bump after losing to League One side Kelty Hearts last weekend. That result has thrown this section wide open with Queen’s Park and Peterhead both still in with a chance of progressing after taking full advantage of the capital club’s inactivity in midweek by recording wins of their own. Hibs will be hopeful of getting the job done against the Blue Toon at Easter Road this weekend, but another costly setback could see Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park pounce with a victory over Kelty.

GROUP D

Dundee (Q). 9 Annan Athletic. 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle. 4 Arbroath. 2 Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic. 2

The Dark Blues have already qualified for the last-16 after recording impressive victories Bonnyrigg (7-1), Arbroath (2-0) and Annan (3-1). Tony Docherty’s side can make it four wins out of four when the take on Inverness this weekend. Meanwhile, second-placed Annan still have a chance of advancing as one of the best three runners-up teams, but will need to rely on results elsewhere to learn if they have done enough.

GROUP E

Livingston. 9 Spartans. 6 Forfar Athletic. 5 Dunfermline. 3 Cove Rangers. 1

Livi maintained their 100% record with a convincing victory over Cove Rangers earlier this week to leave David Martindale’s side in pole position to progress. League Two outfit and cup specialists Spartans lie in wait on Saturday, with Dougie Samuel’s men eyeing a shock result in West Lothian. They need to score at least three goals without conceding to give them any chance of leapfrogging the Lions.

GROUP F

Alloa Athletic. 8 East Fife. 7 St Johnstone. 6 Greenock Morton. 3 Brechin City. 0

Top-flight Saints are in grave danger of crashing out at this stage of the competition for a second successive campaign after a 3-2 defeat to top-of-the-table Alloa on Tuesday means progression is now out of their hands, having looked on course to qualify for the knockout round. Craig Levein’s side must defeat East Fife at McDiarmid Park and hope Morton beat Alloa at Cappielow to ensure their name is in the last-16 draw.

GROUP G

Motherwell. 8 Partick Thistle. 6 Clyde. 6 Montrose. 4 Edinburgh City. 0

