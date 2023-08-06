When Kenneth Vargas can make his Hearts debut and the issue of whether he can play in European ties

Kenneth Vargas flew into Edinburgh on Saturday night ready to become Hearts’ sixth summer signing after a six-figure transfer from the Costa Rican club CS Herediano. He must now await the Home Office granting a UK visa after receiving a Governing Body Endorsement from the Scottish Football Association.

The 21-year-old forward, who can utilise his pace either as a winger or central striker, should complete his move to Tynecastle Park this week if all goes to plan. However, he may not be able to travel to Norway for Thursday’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg against Rosenborg.

Visa rules can prevent a migrant leaving their new country for up to 10 days after their documents are issued. If that transpires, Vargas’ Hearts debut would most likely be next Sunday when Kilmarnock visit Tynecastle in the Premiership. His fitness will be assessed by Riccarton coaches but he was playing for Herediano last month before negotiations with Hearts reached an advanced stage.

Vargas could potentially feature in the return leg with Rosenborg at Tynecastle on Thursday, August 17, in what would be his debut in European competition. That would depend on him being registered in time. UEFA rules for European qualifying rounds allow a maximum of two new players to be registered for a tie up until midnight on the day before the first leg. For Hearts, that is midnight this Wednesday, August 9.

The Edinburgh club are keen to follow the correct procedures for Vargas despite understandable excitement among fans at his arrival in the Capital. He will join goalkeeper Michael McGovern, defender Frankie Kent, midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof, plus forwards Kyosuke Tagawa and Alex Lowry as the new recruits in Gorgie. Another one or two are likely to follow before Scotland’s summer transfer window closes at the end of this month.