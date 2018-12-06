When was the last time Hearts and Hibs went seven games without a win?

The Capital's top tier clubs are currently in a bit of a rut.

READ MORE: Hibs coach: We’ll need to sign new players in January



Go back to 19 October and look at the Ladbrokes Premiership table. After eight rounds Hearts and Hibs sat first and second respectively. Only two points separated the rivals, while the Easter Road side possessed the best goal difference in the league.

Fast-forward to the present day, both sides drew 2-2 on Wednesday night - Hearts at St Johnstone and Hibs at home to St Mirren. Both sides are in the midst of a seven game winless run. Craig Levein's men have dropped to fourth and the Hibs even further as they languish in eighth, although they are still closer to the top of the league than the bottom.

For Neil Lennon's men those games have all been in the league, picking up just three points which have included home draws with the bottom two.

The Jambos' run stretches across two competitions. They haven't won since beating Dundee on 23 October and have found goals hard to come by. The two netted in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone were the first by Hearts players since Steven MacLean scored in that win at Dens Park.

However, it could be a lot worse for both teams.

In the past two seasons Hearts have went six games without a win. You have to go back to the relegation season of 2013-2014 for the last time the Tynecastle side went so many games without tasting success.

The team had recorded an excellent 3-1 win at Pittodrie, with goals coming from Callum Paterson, Jamie Walker and Ryan Stevenson, on 9 November. But then began a long winter for the Hearts support.

A 2-2 draw at home to Ross County was followed by a demoralising 7-0 thrashing at home to Celtic in the Scottish Cup. The winless run would stretch deep into January and amass 11 games and eight losses.

Included in that stretch: a 4-1 defeat at Dundee United, a 4-0 home reverse to Kilmarnock and a 2-1 derby loss at Easter Road.

It wasn't until 25 January when the side went to Dingwall that the run came to an end. Current Livingston star Scott Robinson netted the winner in a 2-1 victory.

READ MORE: Hearts and Hibs: How full Tynecastle and Easter Road have been compared to Premiership rivals



Unsurprisingly, Hibs' last winless run that stretched to as many as seven games came that same season as both Edinburgh sides were relegated.

There was a five game wobble in 2016 when in the Championship and encompassed the League Cup final defeat to Ross County. That season, however, ended in triumph with the Scottish Cup win over Rangers.

Season 2013-2014 was the nadir. Hibs had went six fixtures, between October and November, without picking up a win. But that was nothing compared to the 13 matches they went without a win as they plummeted down the table and into the relegation play-off spot.

A 2-1 victory over Ross County in February 2014 ended a run of five games without success, including a 3-2 home defeat to Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

Yet, another run was about to begin. An away draw and home defeat to Kilmarnock book-ended the 13 matches, until a 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies in the play-off final first-leg.

The opponents during those 13 games were Killie, Dundee United, Motherwell, Inverness CT, Partick Thistle, St Johnstone, Hearts, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Ross County.

Only four points were picked up in the run which saw two derby losses and four consecutive games where Hibs were on the end of a 2-0 scoreline.

Hibs travel to Hamilton on Saturday and Hearts welcome Motherwell to Gorgie as the sides press on to find that elusive victory.