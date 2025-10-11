Where the last Hearts side to start seven games unbeaten are now - from Champions League winner to shock free agent

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST

Derek McInnes has orchestrated an epic undefeated run as Jambos boss

With six wins and a draw, top of the table Jambos are yet to taste defeat in the league this season. The last time they started this strongly was back in 2021.

Thanks to Craig Halkett’s timely winner against Hibs in last week’s Edinburgh Derby, Hearts find themselves two points clear of Celtic as we enter the International break. Derek McInnes will be hoping the break in play doesn’t ruin the momentum his rampant Hearts side have generated.

Having just been promoted from the Scottish Championship, it’s been four years since The Jambos had this good a start to the season. With Robbie Neilson as manager, Hearts got off to a great start when they beat Celtic 2-1 at Tynecastle on the opening day. Their unbeaten run extended to 11 games until they were eventually undone by Aberdeen on Halloween.

The seventh match of that run was against Livingston at Tynecastle, where Hearts emerged comfortable 3-0 victors as Michael Smith, Liam Boyce and Alex Cochrane were all on target against David Martindale’s side. From the midfield duo that still thrives in Gorgie to a man that now currently plays in the English sixth tier, here’s a look at the starting XI and subs from that day:

The veteran stopper remains at Hearts at the age of 42 and still gets called up for Scotland.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The veteran stopper remains at Hearts at the age of 42 and still gets called up for Scotland. | SNS Group

Perhaps surprisingly, the dependable former Northern Ireland national hasn't hung up his boots just yet, he plays for in the sixth tier of English football for Weston-Super-Mare.

2. RWB - Michael Smith

Perhaps surprisingly, the dependable former Northern Ireland national hasn't hung up his boots just yet, he plays for in the sixth tier of English football for Weston-Super-Mare. | SNS Group

The defender went off injured in the Livingston clash, a sight no Jambos fan wants to see this season.

3. CB - Craig Halkett

The defender went off injured in the Livingston clash, a sight no Jambos fan wants to see this season. | SNS Group

The 28-year old journeyman was on loan at Hearts from Bristol City, but now plays on the other side of the River Avon, for Bristol Rovers.

4. CB - Taylor Moore

The 28-year old journeyman was on loan at Hearts from Bristol City, but now plays on the other side of the River Avon, for Bristol Rovers. | SNS Group

