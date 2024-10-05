Hearts will make the journey to Pittodrie on Sunday as they continue their search for their first Scottish Premiership win of the 2024/25 season. The Jambos are currently bottom of the league table with just two points on the board, while Aberdeen have stunned their opponents with a perfect start.

The Dons are ahead of Rangers and level with Celtic on 18 points as things stand but Hearts are hoping to be the ones to break their unbeaten streak.

The last time the Jambos won at Pittodrie was back in May 2016, when an Abiola Dauda lone goal was enough to give his side all three points. Dauda signed for the club on a short loan in the February.

As Hearts gear up for this blockbuster clash, we’ve taken a look back at the team that beat Aberdeen eight years ago and where they are now.

1 . Jack Hamilton After seven years with Hearts, Hamilton left in 2018. He signed for Ross County this summer. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . John Souttar Since leaving Hearts in 2022 after six years, Souttar now plays for Rangers. | SNS Photo Sales

3 . Alim Öztürk Öztürk left Hearts in 2017 to sign for Boluspor. He has enjoyed spells in Turkey and England since, and currently plays for Iğdır in TFF 1. Lig. | SNS Group Photo Sales