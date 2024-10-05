Where are they now? Looking back at the last Hearts team to beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie in 2016

Published 5th Oct 2024, 20:04 GMT

The Jambos will take on the Dons this weekend in search of some much-needed points.

Hearts will make the journey to Pittodrie on Sunday as they continue their search for their first Scottish Premiership win of the 2024/25 season. The Jambos are currently bottom of the league table with just two points on the board, while Aberdeen have stunned their opponents with a perfect start.

The Dons are ahead of Rangers and level with Celtic on 18 points as things stand but Hearts are hoping to be the ones to break their unbeaten streak.

The last time the Jambos won at Pittodrie was back in May 2016, when an Abiola Dauda lone goal was enough to give his side all three points. Dauda signed for the club on a short loan in the February.

As Hearts gear up for this blockbuster clash, we’ve taken a look back at the team that beat Aberdeen eight years ago and where they are now.

After seven years with Hearts, Hamilton left in 2018. He signed for Ross County this summer.

1. Jack Hamilton

After seven years with Hearts, Hamilton left in 2018. He signed for Ross County this summer. | SNS Group

Since leaving Hearts in 2022 after six years, Souttar now plays for Rangers.

2. John Souttar

Since leaving Hearts in 2022 after six years, Souttar now plays for Rangers. | SNS

Öztürk left Hearts in 2017 to sign for Boluspor. He has enjoyed spells in Turkey and England since, and currently plays for Iğdır in TFF 1. Lig.

3. Alim Öztürk

Öztürk left Hearts in 2017 to sign for Boluspor. He has enjoyed spells in Turkey and England since, and currently plays for Iğdır in TFF 1. Lig. | SNS Group

While Oshaniwa has not technically retired based on any reports, he has been without a club since 2019 after leaving Nigerian side Akwa United.

4. Juwon Oshaniwa

While Oshaniwa has not technically retired based on any reports, he has been without a club since 2019 after leaving Nigerian side Akwa United. | SNS Group

