Hearts have not started their 2024/25 season off as strong as they perhaps would have liked, with a loss and a draw on the board so far in the Scottish Premiership. Their latest result was a disappointing defeat to Dundee at Dens Park and they will hit the road again this weekend in the Scottish League Cup.
The Jambos are due to face Championship side Falkirk this Saturday at 3pm. The last time these two sides met was back in 2020, when Hearts edged out the Bairns in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. A penalty from Sean Clare was all that separated the two, sending Hearts into the next round.
They pushed all the way through to the final of the competition but fell to an agonising defeat to Celtic on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Let’s take a look back at the Hearts XI that faced Falkirk the last time they met four years ago.