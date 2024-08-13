Hearts have not started their 2024/25 season off as strong as they perhaps would have liked, with a loss and a draw on the board so far in the Scottish Premiership. Their latest result was a disappointing defeat to Dundee at Dens Park and they will hit the road again this weekend in the Scottish League Cup.

The Jambos are due to face Championship side Falkirk this Saturday at 3pm. The last time these two sides met was back in 2020, when Hearts edged out the Bairns in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. A penalty from Sean Clare was all that separated the two, sending Hearts into the next round.

They pushed all the way through to the final of the competition but fell to an agonising defeat to Celtic on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Let’s take a look back at the Hearts XI that faced Falkirk the last time they met four years ago.

Joel Pereira The shot-stopper was on loan with Hearts during this clash, one of his six loan moves away from parent club Man United at the time. He is currently at Reading after his move in 2023. | SNS Group

Michael Smith Smith left Hearts in 2023 after six years to sign for National League South side Yeovil Town, where he is still playing today. | SNS Group

Clévid Dikamona Dikamona left Hearts in 2020 and joined Kilmarnock but he is now with French side AG Caennaise. | SNS Group

Craig Halkett After starting his career at Rangers, Halkett signed for Hearts in 2019. He penned a new deal with the Jambos in January, committing his future until 2026. | SNS Group