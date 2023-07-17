Where are they now? The 17 academy graduates who've made their Hearts debut since 2015 top-flight return

4 . Harry Cochrane

Once looked upon as Hearts' next young star, Cochrane burned bright during the 2017/18 season including excellent showings in the 4-0 defeat of Celtic and two derby victories over Hibs. His light soon faded with him dropping out of contention the following campaign. Left for Queen of the South in 2021 and been there ever since. He signed a new two-year deal this summer. Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy