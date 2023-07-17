Where are they now? The 17 academy graduates who've made their Hearts debut since 2015 top-flight return

There has been increasing scrutiny and criticism of the Hearts academy in recent seasons as fans have questioned whether the club are getting the right return on their investment in terms of players breaking through and starring for the first team.
Some have blamed management teams for not giving enough first-team opportunities. Others have wondered whether it's a lack of quality coming through. With this in mind, we've looked back over previous seasons to see where graduates who've made their debut have ultimately ended up.
This list doesn't include those who came over to Hearts after graduating from other academies following their 16th birthday, like Rory Currie and Jamie Brandon, nor does it include players brought over from abroad like Marcus Godinho or Aleks Petkov. We've also limited it to debutants who broke through after the club's return to the top flight in 2015.
1. Callumn Morrison
After making his debut in 2015, Morrison spent a further five years at Hearts. He played regularly in the first half of the 2018-19 but ultimately fell out of the manager's plans. He would join Falkirk in the summer of 2020 and remains with the League One club to this day. Photo: SNS Group Ross Parker
2. Lewis Moore
Made his debut on the final day of the 2015/16 campaign and would go on to play regularly in short bursts under Craig Levein and then Daniel Stendel. Left in 2021 and recently landed with Kelty Hearts after a spell at Queen's Park. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Euan Henderson
A 2017 debutant against Celtic, Henderson would have three seasons making double-digit appearances but never more than 15 in a single campaign. He left this summer and signed a deal with Hamilton Accies. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
4. Harry Cochrane
Once looked upon as Hearts' next young star, Cochrane burned bright during the 2017/18 season including excellent showings in the 4-0 defeat of Celtic and two derby victories over Hibs. His light soon faded with him dropping out of contention the following campaign. Left for Queen of the South in 2021 and been there ever since. He signed a new two-year deal this summer. Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy