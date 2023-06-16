Where are they now? The 19 players Hearts signed during the 2018 summer transfer window

A look back at the busiest summer transfer window in Hearts’ history.

Hearts are busy trying to recruit players for next season as they look to strengthen the squad for Steven Naismith’s first full campaign in charge after the disappointment of missing out on third place last term.

Many new players are expected to arrive as the new boss looks to put his own stamp on things, but regardless of what happens it’s highly unlikely to be as busy a window as the one the club endured in the summer of 2018.

Following a poor season in which Craig Levein came down from the director of football role to replace Ian Cathro as manager, the Hearts manager set about transforming the squad. He certainly did that, with an astonishing 18 new arrivals.

Five years on, we look at where each and every one of those players is now...

1 . Steven MacLean The veteran striker spent a season-and-a-half at Tynecastle before moving to Raith Rovers on loan and retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season. He's now the manager of St Johnstone after being hired on a permanent basis following an interim spell when Callum Davidson was sacked. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Uche Ikpeazu A popular player despite his lack of goal return, the striker was sold by Hearts in the summer of 2020 to Wycombe Wanders. After being sold to Middlesbrough for £1 million, and a spell on loan at Cardiff City, he moved to Konyaspor in the Turkish top flight. He is yet to score for his new side. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Bobby Burns Another who last two years before moving on in the summer of 2020 to Barrow. Now back in Northern Ireland with Glentoran. Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy Photo Sales

4 . Jake Mulraney Breaking the pattern ever-so-slightly, Mulraney left in January 2020 when Atlanta United agreed a fee with Hearts. He moved Orlando City before returning to his homeland of Ireland this past January with St Patrick's Athletic. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

