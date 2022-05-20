Where are they now? The Hearts Scottish Cup final winning team from 1998

Legends to a man after defeating Rangers 2-1 to lift Hearts’ first piece of silverware in 36 years, we look at what the 1998 Scottish Cup winning team are up to these days.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:00 am

1 - Gilles Rousset

The French goalkeeper, and man of the match in the '98 final, is now working as an assistant coach back in France with former club Rennes.

2 - Dave McPherson

Managing Jim Jefferies, front-centre, with his victorious Hearts players after the 1998 Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS

The former Hearts and Rangers star is a director for Global Sports Recruitment.

3 - Gary Naysmith

The youngest player in the 1998 squad, Naysmith is a manager out of work after being sacked by Edinburgh City in March.

4 - David Weir

Is now the acting technical director at Brighton and Hove Albion, moving up from his role as loans manager earlier this year.

5 - Paul Ritchie

The centre-back, who played for both Hearts and Rangers, is now the owner of Box Soccer San Diego.

6 - Stefano Salvatori

The Italian sadly passed away in October 2017 after a battle with cancer. He was 49.

7 - Neil McCann

The winger has been working as a pundit for BBC, Sky Sports and Rangers TV after leaving his manager's job at Dundee in 2018.

8 - Steve Fulton

Captain for the day, and the man who won the first-minute penalty, has been out of football working as a labourer over the past eight years.

9 - Stephane Adam

Scorer of the winning goal in the famous final, Adam is back in France after last working as a coach in South Africa with the Orlando Pirates.

10 - Colin Cameron

Scorer of the opening goal in '98 from the penalty spot, Cameron was released from his role as assistant boss at Airdrieonians in the summer of 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

11 - Thomas Flogel

The Austrian is now the head coach of FC Marchfeld, who play in his country's third tier.

12 - Jim Hamilton

The striker, who came on as substitute in the final, has been out of football other than appearing for Hearts at hospitality events.

14 - Grant Murray

The defender is the assistant manager to Wullie Gibson at Queen of the South.

15 - John Robertson

The Hearts legend is now the sporting director with Inverness Caley Thistle.

