Where are they now? The Hearts Scottish Cup final winning team from 1998

1 - Gilles Rousset

The French goalkeeper, and man of the match in the '98 final, is now working as an assistant coach back in France with former club Rennes.

2 - Dave McPherson

Managing Jim Jefferies, front-centre, with his victorious Hearts players after the 1998 Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS

The former Hearts and Rangers star is a director for Global Sports Recruitment.

3 - Gary Naysmith

The youngest player in the 1998 squad, Naysmith is a manager out of work after being sacked by Edinburgh City in March.

4 - David Weir

Is now the acting technical director at Brighton and Hove Albion, moving up from his role as loans manager earlier this year.

5 - Paul Ritchie

The centre-back, who played for both Hearts and Rangers, is now the owner of Box Soccer San Diego.

6 - Stefano Salvatori

The Italian sadly passed away in October 2017 after a battle with cancer. He was 49.

7 - Neil McCann

The winger has been working as a pundit for BBC, Sky Sports and Rangers TV after leaving his manager's job at Dundee in 2018.

8 - Steve Fulton

Captain for the day, and the man who won the first-minute penalty, has been out of football working as a labourer over the past eight years.

9 - Stephane Adam

Scorer of the winning goal in the famous final, Adam is back in France after last working as a coach in South Africa with the Orlando Pirates.

10 - Colin Cameron

Scorer of the opening goal in '98 from the penalty spot, Cameron was released from his role as assistant boss at Airdrieonians in the summer of 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

11 - Thomas Flogel

The Austrian is now the head coach of FC Marchfeld, who play in his country's third tier.

12 - Jim Hamilton

The striker, who came on as substitute in the final, has been out of football other than appearing for Hearts at hospitality events.

14 - Grant Murray

The defender is the assistant manager to Wullie Gibson at Queen of the South.

15 - John Robertson

The Hearts legend is now the sporting director with Inverness Caley Thistle.

