Where are they now? The Hearts Scottish Cup final winning team from 1998

1 - Gilles Rousset
The French goalkeeper, and man of the match in the '98 final, is now working as an assistant coach back in France with former club Rennes.
2 - Dave McPherson
The former Hearts and Rangers star is a director for Global Sports Recruitment.
3 - Gary Naysmith
The youngest player in the 1998 squad, Naysmith is a manager out of work after being sacked by Edinburgh City in March.
4 - David Weir
Is now the acting technical director at Brighton and Hove Albion, moving up from his role as loans manager earlier this year.
5 - Paul Ritchie
The centre-back, who played for both Hearts and Rangers, is now the owner of Box Soccer San Diego.
6 - Stefano Salvatori
The Italian sadly passed away in October 2017 after a battle with cancer. He was 49.
7 - Neil McCann
The winger has been working as a pundit for BBC, Sky Sports and Rangers TV after leaving his manager's job at Dundee in 2018.
8 - Steve Fulton
Captain for the day, and the man who won the first-minute penalty, has been out of football working as a labourer over the past eight years.
9 - Stephane Adam
Scorer of the winning goal in the famous final, Adam is back in France after last working as a coach in South Africa with the Orlando Pirates.
10 - Colin Cameron
Scorer of the opening goal in '98 from the penalty spot, Cameron was released from his role as assistant boss at Airdrieonians in the summer of 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
11 - Thomas Flogel
The Austrian is now the head coach of FC Marchfeld, who play in his country's third tier.
12 - Jim Hamilton
The striker, who came on as substitute in the final, has been out of football other than appearing for Hearts at hospitality events.
14 - Grant Murray
The defender is the assistant manager to Wullie Gibson at Queen of the South.
15 - John Robertson
The Hearts legend is now the sporting director with Inverness Caley Thistle.