Where are they now? The Hearts team who defeated Celtic 4-0 to end their 69-game unbeaten run

This victory was the kind which reminds supporters why football is the greatest sport in the world.

Nobody gave Hearts much of a chance going into this encounter on December 17, 2017. Not even many Hearts supporters, and with good reason.

The hosts had been persuaded to sack manager Ian Cathro before the season had even begun, such was the disastrousness of his tenure. Craig Levein had moved from the director’s box to the dugout to steady things. They didn’t concede many goals but they didn’t score many either. They would eventually sleep-walk to a sixth-place finish.

Celtic, on the other hand, appeared unstoppable. They held a 69-game unbeaten domestic run going into this encounter and it didn’t look like it was going to come to a halt. To stack the deck further against Hearts, they were also dealing with injury problems.

There was a hope the home side could maybe outfight them and sneak a 1-0 win, maybe.

Instead, they absolutely battered them. It was a performance for the ages and one which will live long in the memory of anyone who braved the cold and kept the faith to attend Tynecastle to see it.

With Hearts set to play Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this upcoming weekend and in need of an another positive result to really kick-start their bid for third place, let’s look back at that team and what they’re all up to these days...

1 . GK - Jon McLaughlin The custodian was excellent in his one season at Tynecastle, though he was largely a bystander in this game (lol). Where is he now? Signed for Rangers in 2020 and is currently back-up to Allan McGregor. Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey Photo Sales

2 . RB - Jamie Brandon This was the youngster's 12 appearance of a campaign that was curtailed by injury two games later. Remained a Hearts player until 2022. Where is he now? Livingston snapped him up last summer. He's only recently returned from long-term injury. Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin Photo Sales

3 . LB - Connor Randall The natural right-back initially signed as a central midfielder (explanation: Ian Cathro) was playing on the left of the back four in this game. Man, this Hearts team was wild! He was at Tynecastle for one year on a loan deal from Liverpool. Where is he now? The Englishman has been a serviceable full-back/wing-back for Ross County since 2020. Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey Photo Sales

4 . DRC - Michael Smith The career full-back was asked to cover in the centre of defence for this game due to injury problems to the back-line. As often throughout his Hearts career when asked to play out of position, or in his actual position, he did a commendable 7/10 job. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales