Where are they now? The Hearts team who defeated Celtic 4-0 to end their 69-game unbeaten run
This victory was the kind which reminds supporters why football is the greatest sport in the world.
Nobody gave Hearts much of a chance going into this encounter on December 17, 2017. Not even many Hearts supporters, and with good reason.
The hosts had been persuaded to sack manager Ian Cathro before the season had even begun, such was the disastrousness of his tenure. Craig Levein had moved from the director’s box to the dugout to steady things. They didn’t concede many goals but they didn’t score many either. They would eventually sleep-walk to a sixth-place finish.
Celtic, on the other hand, appeared unstoppable. They held a 69-game unbeaten domestic run going into this encounter and it didn’t look like it was going to come to a halt. To stack the deck further against Hearts, they were also dealing with injury problems.
There was a hope the home side could maybe outfight them and sneak a 1-0 win, maybe.
Instead, they absolutely battered them. It was a performance for the ages and one which will live long in the memory of anyone who braved the cold and kept the faith to attend Tynecastle to see it.
With Hearts set to play Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this upcoming weekend and in need of an another positive result to really kick-start their bid for third place, let’s look back at that team and what they’re all up to these days...