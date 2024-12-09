It was five years ago today that Daniel Stendel touched down to take charge of Hearts.
Appointed in the aftermath of a defeat to Motherwell, the German came into Scotland on December 9th 2019 and was greeted by cameras and press getting a glimpse of him for the first time at Glasgow Airport. His first game was a home clash with St Johnstone.
A 1-0 defeat was suffered thanks to a Callum Hendry strike and the stint didn’t get much better for the ex-Barnsley boss. Hearts were eventually relegated at the end of the curtailed 19/20 campaign and he didn’t return for the Championship tilt.
So what did his first XI look like? Including just one current star at Tynecastle, some transfer flops and some you may have forgotten all about, here’s what the team plus subs looked like.