It was five years ago today that Daniel Stendel touched down to take charge of Hearts.

Appointed in the aftermath of a defeat to Motherwell, the German came into Scotland on December 9th 2019 and was greeted by cameras and press getting a glimpse of him for the first time at Glasgow Airport. His first game was a home clash with St Johnstone.

A 1-0 defeat was suffered thanks to a Callum Hendry strike and the stint didn’t get much better for the ex-Barnsley boss. Hearts were eventually relegated at the end of the curtailed 19/20 campaign and he didn’t return for the Championship tilt.

So what did his first XI look like? Including just one current star at Tynecastle, some transfer flops and some you may have forgotten all about, here’s what the team plus subs looked like.

GK - Zdeněk Zlámal After two loan spells with St Mirren and St Johnstone, he left Hearts and retired in 2021. However, as of March this year, the goalkeeper has turned striker and plays for Czech seventh tier side FC Sigma Hodolany.

RB - Aaron Hickey An emerging star at the time, Hickey would go on to sign for Bologna and now in the Premier League with Brentford. Hampered by injury for over a year now.

CB - Christophe Berra A club hero, was in the midst of his second spell. Stayed until 2021, finishing his career at Raith Rovers before moving into coaching. Was recently in America.