Hearts are set to have a busy January transfer window but it’ll need to hit the frantic button if it’s to surpass that of 2006.

The Vladimir Romanov era certainly had its wild and chaotic moments but the 2005/06 season ranks amongst the most dramatic. After a stunning start to the season, George Burley departed as manager with Graham Rix brought in to replace him.

That was the catalyst for a huge transfer spree of 11 players incoming in the January transfer window and Rix didn’t even make it to April before he was binned. Former FBK Kaunas coach Valdas Ivanauskas was appointed interim head coach until the end of the campaign.

It was a second-placed finish for the Jambos in the end alongside Scottish Cup glory, but where did the 11 signed players end up? We take a look,

Mirsad Beslija Arrived for what was a record fee at the time, with a dispute with Genk kicking off over whether the overall transfer fee should have agents percentages or not, resulting in Hearts suspending payment after instalment one. Suffered serious injuries and failed to keep a place in the team. Last spotted as chief scout of Zeljeznicar in Bosnia.

Juho Makela The Finn's finest moment in a Hearts strip after a big-money move from HJK Helsinki, netting a hat-trick. It didn't work out for the striker at Tynecastle and would go on ot have spells in Switzerland, Germany and Australia.

José Gonçalves Former defender arrived in a deal that saw him signed by owner Vladimir Romanov's other club, FBK Kaunas, and then immediately loaned out. Overall spent four years in maroon including a loan to 1. FC Nürnberg. Became FC Zurich technical team manager.

Lee Johnson A quiet six-month spell with very few appearances. Notably returned to Edinburgh as Hibs manager and last in football during 2023 as Fleetwood Town manager.