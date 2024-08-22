They are named amongst the best in the UK - but where do Hearts and Hibs lie when it comes to their Scottish peers.

According to the Fair Game Index, the Premiership rivals are amongst the top five best-run clubs in the country, mixing it with the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham at the top of the charts. The Fair Game Index aims to look at what a well-run club looks like, and identify ways these clubs be spotted and then rewarded.

The number of touchpoints clubs are being rated on has shot up from 2023, rising from 80 to 226. Financial sustainability; good governance; equality and ethical standards; and fan and community engagement are where clubs are judged on a score of 40, 30, 20 and 10 respectively.

All 42 clubs in the SPFL have been ranked by the index, so we take a look at everybody to see the best, worst and where Hearts plus Hibs sit.