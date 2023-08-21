There were big crows at Tynecastle and Easter Road for their home league matches this month with all 12 top flight clubs having now played one home game.

There have been two rounds of action so far in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season which means every club in the division has played one game in front of their home fans.

Hearts welcomed Kilmarnock to Tynecastle last weekend while Hibs hosted St Mirren at Easter Road on the opening weekend. Those two matches have been amongst the best attended in the league over the first two rounds of matches but how do they compare to every other game?

Here are the attendances for every club’s one home game of the 2023/24 season so far in the Scottish Premiership ranked from lowest to highest:

1 . Ross County Attendance = 4157 Photo Sales

2 . Livingston Attendance = 5630 Photo Sales

3 . Motherwell Attendance = 6262 Photo Sales