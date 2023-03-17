News you can trust since 1873
Here's where Hearts and Hibs are currently predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season...

Where Hearts and Hibs will finish the 22/23 season: latest final table prediction including Celtic and Rangers

The Edinburgh rivals are fighting it out with the likes of Livingston and Aberdeen to finish third behind Celtic and Rangers this season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 19:18 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

The final round of Scottish Premiership action before the first international break of 2023 takes place this weekend with Hearts facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie and Hibs travelling to Celtic Park.

There are currently just five points separating the Edinburgh rivals in the league table while third place Hearts are a massive 25 points behind second placed Rangers. Meanwhile, Aberdeen are breathing down the neck of the capital clubs and currently sit fifth - just two points behind the Hibees.

Using data from football statistics site FiveThirtyEight, this is how the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership league table is predicted to look at the end of the campaign:

Points = 33. Probability of relegation = 60%

1. Dundee United - predicted finish =12th

Points = 33. Probability of relegation = 60%

Points = 34. Probability of relegation = 50%

2. Kilmarnock - predicted finish = 11th

Points = 34. Probability of relegation = 50%

Points = 36. Probability of relegation = 33%

3. Ross County - predicted finish = 10th

Points = 36. Probability of relegation = 33%

Points = 43. Probability of relegation = 4%

4. Motherwell - predicted finish = 9th

Points = 43. Probability of relegation = 4%

