Where Hearts and Hibs will finish the 22/23 season: latest final table prediction including Celtic and Rangers
The Edinburgh rivals are fighting it out with the likes of Livingston and Aberdeen to finish third behind Celtic and Rangers this season.
The final round of Scottish Premiership action before the first international break of 2023 takes place this weekend with Hearts facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie and Hibs travelling to Celtic Park.
There are currently just five points separating the Edinburgh rivals in the league table while third place Hearts are a massive 25 points behind second placed Rangers. Meanwhile, Aberdeen are breathing down the neck of the capital clubs and currently sit fifth - just two points behind the Hibees.
Using data from football statistics site FiveThirtyEight, this is how the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership league table is predicted to look at the end of the campaign: