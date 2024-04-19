Hearts have Scottish Cup thoughts in mind this weekend but they arrive at Hampden buoyed by good Premiership form.
The Jambos have cemented third as their position in the league to use, holding an 11-point gap on fourth-placed Kilmarnock with 15 left to play for. They face Rangers on Sunday for a place in May’s showpiece but they will have eyes on Saturday’s last four clash between Aberdeen and Celtic, as a win for the latter will confirm the prize for finishing third is group stage European football.
Sign up today for your free newsletter from the Edinburgh Evening News, with a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking news updates
With 62 points amassed so far from 33 games, just how have Hearts built up that total? They have had a clean sweep over two sides while bolstering strong records over Aberdeen and Celtic, while one clear foe emerges from the points tally. The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look into the stats.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.