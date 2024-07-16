UEFA have updated their club coefficient rankings - so where do Hearts and Hibs sit?

The Jambos will have the chance to push their way up the charts this season when beginning their European foray in the Europa League play-off stage. Win or lose in that tie, they will have group phase football to look forward to in either that competition or the Europa Conference League.

They competed in third tier qualifiers last season before elimination by PAOK, alongside Hibs, who were eventually put out by Premier League side Aston Villa. Alongside Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and St Mirren will represent Scottish football across the three European competitions.