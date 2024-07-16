Where Hearts and Hibs rank on UK coefficient table vs Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle and SPFL rivals

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs have been in European action over the last few seasons.

UEFA have updated their club coefficient rankings - so where do Hearts and Hibs sit?

The Jambos will have the chance to push their way up the charts this season when beginning their European foray in the Europa League play-off stage. Win or lose in that tie, they will have group phase football to look forward to in either that competition or the Europa Conference League.

They competed in third tier qualifiers last season before elimination by PAOK, alongside Hibs, who were eventually put out by Premier League side Aston Villa. Alongside Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock and St Mirren will represent Scottish football across the three European competitions.

English heavyweights like Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United feature in the top half of this list but the amount of coefficient points racked up by both Edinburgh clubs has them ahead of some Premiership rivals who have also competed in Europe recently. Take a look at where they rank.

Coefficient points: 123.000

1. Manchester City

Coefficient points: 123.000 | Getty Images

Coefficient points: 96.000

2. Liverpool

Coefficient points: 96.000 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Coefficient points: 79.000

3. Chelsea

Coefficient points: 79.000 | Getty Images

Coefficient points: 70.000

4. Manchester United

Coefficient points: 70.000

