UEFA club competitions are in full swing which means some moving and shaking in the club coefficient rankings.

Celtic got the better of RB Leizpig on Tuesday night, with Hearts and Rangers the other Scottish clubs on the continent this week. The Jambos host Heidenheim at Tynecastle and Rangers are in Greece to meet Olympiacos.

Other teams who have been in Europe recently - including Hibs - take the total clubs charted by UEFA to 10. Since matchday one of the Conference League which Hearts have won twice in this season, they have flew up a huge 73 places from 203.

Hibs meanwhile have dropped four spots since October 4th, with Rangers coming down a few spots and Celtic moving up through a win against Slovan Bratislava in particular. Victory against Leipzig will also add more points to their tally.

So as of Tuesday night, here is where Hearts, Hibs and other clubs like Rangers and Celtic sit on the charts.