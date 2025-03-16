It’s been a huge weekend for rivalries but how does the Edinburgh’s most fierce stack up against the best in this country?

Celtic meet Rangers and Dundee United clash against Dundee on a super Sunday of local derbies in Scotland. Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United in the Steel City to tee up an epic end to the weekend when it comes to action on the park.

Hearts and Hibs’ last instalment had the latter coming out 2-1 winners at Easter Road earlier this month. As part of a social media post gathering over five million impressions, The Sportsman have listed the top 20 most heated derbies across the UK.

There is room for some of Scotland’s biggest and best while English battles prove competition. The rating system goes from the S class which is the top derby, then down to A, B, C and D in that order.

Fans will have their own ideas on who goes where and each list that is compiled is likely to look totally different. Here is where Hearts vs Hibs sits amongst the UK’s most fiery.

1 . Exeter City vs Plymouth Argyle (West Country Derby) Category E | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool vs Preston North End (West Lancashire derby) Category E Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3 . Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace (rivalry) Category E Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo Sales