Where Hearts will play Ben Woodburn as Liverpool forward's new role is revealed

Ben Woodburn is preparing for his Hearts debut. Pic: Hearts TV

The 21-year-old’s loan agreement is signed and filed after some protracted talks between both clubs. He offers a season-long option in various forward areas and can also perform in central midfield if asked.

Management at Riccarton are devising a plan on exactly where to deploy him. Manager Robbie Neilson divulged it to the Evening News and explained that Woodburn will be primarily used as an attacker.

The Wales internationalist boasts technical expertise, creativity, vision and the ability to both create and score goals. He will mainly appear on the right or left side of the forward line in Hearts’ 3-4-3 system, but should get a chance to play centrally as a No.10 when the formation alters slightly.

Woodburn favours that No.10 role and the sense of freedom accompanying it but is no stranger to flanking a striker either. His arrival brings competition for Hearts’ more traditional wingers Josh Ginnelly and Gary Mackay-Steven.

“I think Ben would play more narrow if he’s playing in that front three,” said Neilson. “It just gives us some options. Gino and Gary tend to play wider, Ben will play a bit more inside. He plays in the No.10 role and he can play as a No.8 as well. He plays attacking-wise in midfield so we are pleased getting a very good player from Liverpool.

“Technically he is very strong. He is direct and takes people out of the game. He just creates opportunities and is somebody who can change the game for you. I think it’s important we get a few more of them in the team.

“To be honest, when this first got flagged up, we didn’t think we would have a chance of getting him just because of the level he’s at. To be in matchday squads and on the bench for Liverpool, it’s a big coup for us to get the deal done and manage to bring him here.

“We had been working on that one for a while. It went back and forward. Liverpool kept a hold of him and he was in the squad for a couple of their games. Last weekend he wasn’t involved and they allowed him to come up here. I think we would always have got it done but we were worried it would go right to the wire.”

The high calibre of summer signings so far pleases Hearts supporters as much as Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage. Woodburn followed former Everton midfielder Beni Baningime up the M6 from Merseyside to add more quality rather than mere quantity at Tynecastle Park.

“That has been the key right the way through,” explained Neilson. “Joe and I have been working away. I know there can be an impatience from everyone to get signings in but we have to make sure we bring in the right ones.

“We can wait and wait. If it gets to the end of the window and we maybe feel we need somebody in a certain area, I don’t want to just fill that space with anybody. It could be that we say: ‘Let’s just wait until the January window.’ We could get by without filling it.”