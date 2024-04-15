The modern football world rarely throws up lengthy managerial stints these days and chucking Vladimir Romanov into that mix at Hearts in the 2000s and 2010s was never a recipe for longevity. But Hearts have found stability in recent seasons since returning to the Premiership from Championship territory and have confirmed their third season with European football on the spin.

Steven Naismith is currently winning plaudits for his job in the hotseat ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers, but how did the 12 before him get on and where are they now? Here are the last 12 men before Naismith to have managed Hearts, not including gaffers twice if they have had more than one stint, and caretakers are also omitted.