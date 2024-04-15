Hearts have had the good, the bad and the indifferent when it comes to managerial appointments over the years.
The modern football world rarely throws up lengthy managerial stints these days and chucking Vladimir Romanov into that mix at Hearts in the 2000s and 2010s was never a recipe for longevity. But Hearts have found stability in recent seasons since returning to the Premiership from Championship territory and have confirmed their third season with European football on the spin.
Steven Naismith is currently winning plaudits for his job in the hotseat ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers, but how did the 12 before him get on and where are they now? Here are the last 12 men before Naismith to have managed Hearts, not including gaffers twice if they have had more than one stint, and caretakers are also omitted.
1. Robbie Neilson (May 14 - December 16 and June 20 - April 23)
Neilson has moved to America with Tampa Bay Rowdies, his first job since departing Hearts. Brought European group stage football to Gorgie in his second spell and won the Championship during both stints at the helm. Left last April. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. Daniel Stendel (December 19 - June 20)
The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Craig Levein (August 17 - October 19)
Former player returned in 2014 as director of football. Continued as DOF while taking over the managerial reins and it all got a bit much, eventually leaving in the early stages of the 19/20 season. Now tasked with keeping St Johnstone up.
4. Ian Cathro (Dec 16 - August 17)
Well-respected coach took Hearts on as his first managerial gig and hasn't had one since after a calamitous tenure. Since been a coach at Wolves and Tottenham alongside Nuno Espirito Santo. Last with the Portuguese boss in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad. Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson
