Where the 2012 Hearts team are now 12 years on from 5-1 vs Hibs: Stars continue playing + hero still in Gorgie

By Ben Banks
Published 20th May 2024, 19:00 BST

The Hearts stars that took to the Hampden turf that day are remembered as legends.

The 19th of May 2012 is a day that will live in eternity for the Hearts support, and with every passing year, memories are cast up.

A 5-1 thumping of arch-rivals Hibs sealed Scottish Cup glory in the sweetest of fashions. The likes of Marius Zaliukas, Ryan McGowan, Darren Barr, Danny Grainger and Rudi Skacel wrote their names into Tynecastle folklore for generations to discuss their long-lasting impacts.

It’s now 12 years since that day in May, which is the last trophy Hearts won. Steven Naismith’s current side harbour ambitions of similar success and were at the national stadium twice in the 23/24 season, losing both League Cup and Scottish Cup semi-finals to Rangers.

Joining this legion of legends would no doubt be relished by all corners of the current Hearts dressing room. Here’s where the XI, squad and manager on that famous maroon afternoon are now, with different routes taken in and outside of football.

1. GK: Jamie MacDonald

1. GK: Jamie MacDonald

Still going in his late 30s. Recently with Morton but released at end of the season.

May 9th continues to be a good day for the defender. Helped St Johnstone seal Premiership safety 12 years to the day of glory at Hampden.

2. RB: Ryan McGowan

2. RB: Ryan McGowan

May 9th continues to be a good day for the defender. Helped St Johnstone seal Premiership safety 12 years to the day of glory at Hampden.

Returned to Gorgie last year as academy manager.

3. CB: Andy Webster

3. CB: Andy Webster

Returned to Gorgie last year as academy manager.

Captained the club to Scottish Cup victory. Spent seven years in total and was rightfully remembered as a club legend when he sadly passed away from MND in 2020.

4. CB - Marius Zaliukas

4. CB - Marius Zaliukas

Captained the club to Scottish Cup victory. Spent seven years in total and was rightfully remembered as a club legend when he sadly passed away from MND in 2020.

