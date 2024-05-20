The 19th of May 2012 is a day that will live in eternity for the Hearts support, and with every passing year, memories are cast up.
A 5-1 thumping of arch-rivals Hibs sealed Scottish Cup glory in the sweetest of fashions. The likes of Marius Zaliukas, Ryan McGowan, Darren Barr, Danny Grainger and Rudi Skacel wrote their names into Tynecastle folklore for generations to discuss their long-lasting impacts.
It’s now 12 years since that day in May, which is the last trophy Hearts won. Steven Naismith’s current side harbour ambitions of similar success and were at the national stadium twice in the 23/24 season, losing both League Cup and Scottish Cup semi-finals to Rangers.
Joining this legion of legends would no doubt be relished by all corners of the current Hearts dressing room. Here’s where the XI, squad and manager on that famous maroon afternoon are now, with different routes taken in and outside of football.
