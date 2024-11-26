Where the Hearts team that conquered Basel are now: Two dare to join Hibs and another stands test of time

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

Hearts beat Basel in Europe just over 20 years ago on the week they travel abroad again.

Neil Critchley and Hearts would love a result like they had in Switzerland just over 20 years ago when they take on Cercle Brugge.

The Jambos are on six points in the league phase of the Conference League, with another win likely enough to seal progression. It’s a game that comes on the week of the 20th anniversary of a famous Hearts clash.

Hearts went ahead after the half-hour mark through a Dennis Wyness' effort from just outside the six-yard box hitting the net. Current number one Craig Gordon was eventually beaten after 77 minutes but Robbie Neilson struck a wonderful half-volley with two minutes of normal time to go, handing Hearts their first points in Group A of the 04/05 UEFA Cup.

A similar result in Belgium would go down a treat. Here is where the Hearts players who played that night are now.

20 years on, still the club number one, via stints at Sunderland and Celtic. The definition of club legend.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

20 years on, still the club number one, via stints at Sunderland and Celtic. The definition of club legend. | SNS Group

Had periods as Hearts manager between 2014-2016 and 2020-2023. Having played 200 games at right back for Hearts, he has been a real presence in the last two decades of club history. Now Tampa Bay Rowdies boss.

2. RB- Robbie Neilson

Had periods as Hearts manager between 2014-2016 and 2020-2023. Having played 200 games at right back for Hearts, he has been a real presence in the last two decades of club history. Now Tampa Bay Rowdies boss. Photo: Third Party

Had two stints as a Hearts player and helped win the Scottish Cup in 2012. Now back at Tynecastle after being appointed the Jambos Academy Manager in July 2023.

3. CB - Andy Webster

Had two stints as a Hearts player and helped win the Scottish Cup in 2012. Now back at Tynecastle after being appointed the Jambos Academy Manager in July 2023. | SNS Group

Left in 2005 and crossed the divide to Hibs towards the end of his playing career. Currently manages Stirling Albion.

4. CB - Alan Maybury

Left in 2005 and crossed the divide to Hibs towards the end of his playing career. Currently manages Stirling Albion. Photo: Michael Gillen

