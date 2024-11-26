Neil Critchley and Hearts would love a result like they had in Switzerland just over 20 years ago when they take on Cercle Brugge.

The Jambos are on six points in the league phase of the Conference League, with another win likely enough to seal progression. It’s a game that comes on the week of the 20th anniversary of a famous Hearts clash.

Hearts went ahead after the half-hour mark through a Dennis Wyness' effort from just outside the six-yard box hitting the net. Current number one Craig Gordon was eventually beaten after 77 minutes but Robbie Neilson struck a wonderful half-volley with two minutes of normal time to go, handing Hearts their first points in Group A of the 04/05 UEFA Cup.

A similar result in Belgium would go down a treat. Here is where the Hearts players who played that night are now.

1 . GK - Craig Gordon 20 years on, still the club number one, via stints at Sunderland and Celtic. The definition of club legend. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB- Robbie Neilson Had periods as Hearts manager between 2014-2016 and 2020-2023. Having played 200 games at right back for Hearts, he has been a real presence in the last two decades of club history. Now Tampa Bay Rowdies boss. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . CB - Andy Webster Had two stints as a Hearts player and helped win the Scottish Cup in 2012. Now back at Tynecastle after being appointed the Jambos Academy Manager in July 2023. | SNS Group Photo Sales