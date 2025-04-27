There is a new era dawning at Hearts after the sacking of Neil Critchley.
A 1-0 defeat to Dundee on Saturday brought an end to the English head coach’s tenure in Gorgie after just six months. Following a bottom six placement and disappointing record in big games against the likes of Hibs and Aberdeen, alongside a league phase exit in the Conference League, club chiefs have pulled the trigger.
Liam Fox takes temporary charge for the second time this season after Steven Naismith was handed his jotters earlier this season. With Critchley now in the former gaffer club, where are some other managers of the recent past now? Here’s a selection of them.
1. Neil Critchley (October 24 - April 25)
Now in the former manager camp. Picked up results after Naismith's exit but lack of a statement victory plus bottom six football ends his reign after just six months. | SNS Group
2. Steven Naismith (June 23 - September 24)
The most recent man at the helm. Appointed as technical director in June 2023 after an interim manager spell then his role changed to head coach in September last year. A 2-1 defeat to St Mirren ended his tenure. | SNS Group
3. Robbie Neilson (May 14 - December 16 and June 20 - April 23)
Neilson moved to America with Tampa Bay Rowdies, his first job since departing Hearts. Brought European group stage football to Gorgie in his second spell and won the Championship during both stints at the helm. Left in April 2023 and was recently sacked by Rowdies. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Daniel Stendel (December 19 - June 20)
The German was eventually given the Hearts job after leading Barnsley up to the Championship the previous season before being sacked. He left at the end of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic when Hearts were relegated. Stendel has since managed AS Nancy in French Ligue 2 and is currently in charge of the Hannover 96 reserve team in Germany Photo: Lewis Storey
