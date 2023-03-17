Here are the number of penalties both of the Edinburgh clubs have been awarded so far this season and how it compares to the likes of Aberdeen and Livingston.

There will be one final round of Scottish Premiership action this weekend before the first international break of 2023 with Hearts and Hibs both on the road to Aberdeen and Celtic respectively.

This season has seen the introduction of VAR and, with it, the number of penalties being awarded has increased over previous seasons. However, the question is which club has benefited the most and been awarded the most spot kicks so far this season?

Using statistics from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the number of awards for each club as well as their record in scoring from the spot. Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from fewest to most on how many penalty kicks they have been awarded in the league this season:

1 . PERTH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Hearts' Lawrence Shankland scores a penalty to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Heart of Midlothian at McDiarmid Park, on December 28, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) Photo Sales

2 . Kilmarnock - 1 Scored 1, Missed 0 Photo Sales

3 . Ross County - 1 Scored 1, Missed 0 Photo Sales

4 . Hibs - 3 Scored 3, Missed 0 Photo Sales