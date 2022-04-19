Who Hearts can draw in Europe, the Neil Lennon factor, how many games and how much money is on offer

Reaching the Scottish Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Hibs guarantees European group-stage football at Tynecastle Park next season. First, Hearts face a Europa League play-off in August which will determine whether they play in that competition’s group phase or parachute down into the Europa Conference League.

Cup winners from some major nations will also be involved in the play-off round, with some already confirmed. Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven will take their place after overcoming Ajax in Sunday’s final, as will Gent who won Monday’s Belgian Cup final against Anderlecht on penalties.

The Austrian cup permits entry at the same stage as finalists RB Salzburg and SV Ried prepare to do battle on May 1. Salzburg would likely qualify for the Champions League through their league placing, so Ried – Peter Haring’s former club – would hope to assume the cup’s route into Europe.

Gent team celebrate after winning the Belgian Cup – defeating Anderlecht in the final

Turkey’s cup holders will be one of four semi-finalists – Trabzonspor, Kayserispor, Alanyaspor and Sivasspor. They could be joined by other cup winners from Denmark, Cyprus, Serbia and Czech Republic, although clubs from those four nations would first need to progress from the Europa League’s third qualifying round.

With Hearts not expected to be seeded for the draw in June, they may be drawn against one of the above teams depending on UEFA’s co-efficient ranking.

Neil Lennon may find himself in the Europa League play-off as his Omonia Nicosia side are it the Cypriot Cup semi-finals. However, Omonia would likely be unseeded alongside Hearts.

Reaching the Europa League or Europa Conference League group stage carries massive financial rewards. Playing in a Europa League group comes with an instant prize of circa £3.2m. In the Conference League groups, it’s around £2.7m. Then comes ticket revenue and cash for points.

PSV's Joey Veerman, Cody Gakpo, Mauro Junior Jordan Teze and Eran Zahavi celebrate a goal during their 2-1 Dutch Cup final victory over Ajax

A Europa League group victory pays £475,000 and a draw £160,000. The Conference League pays £420,000 per win and £140,000 for a draw. There is also a £250,000 “cushion” given to any club defeated in the Europa League play-off and sent into the Conference groups.

