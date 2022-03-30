Willie Collum’s appointment as referee for Sunday’s Old Firm clash at the top of the Premiership is the headline however Sunday at Ibrox is not the only big game this weekend.

Sunday is also the red letter day in the lower leagues with the final of the SPFL Trust Trophy taking place in Airdrie, between Raith Rovers – the co-holders of the Cup – and Queen of the South.

Matches begin on Friday evening with two Championship games including league leaders Kilmarnock’s trip to Morton and Hamilton heading to Ayr and Partick host Arbroath on Saturday in a reduced fixture card in the second tier.

The top league though has a full complement of games with relegation rivals Dundee and St Johnstone both at home to sides vying for a top six place – Aberdeen and Livingston.

Motherwell host St Mirren, Hearts are in Dingwall to face Ross County and there is a top six crunch between Hibs and Dundee United before attention turns to Glasgow for the Old Firm match at lunchtime on Sunday.

Matches are also taking places across the lower divisions; cinch League One and cinch League Two with play-off places still very much up for grabs. Referee appointments for these matches can be seen at the Scottish Football Association website.

Scroll through below to see who is in charge of each game in the top two tiers this weekend.

1. Ayr Utd v Hamilton Accies Friday, April 1, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Championship | Referee: Chris Graham. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Morton v Kilmarnock Friday, April 1, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Championship | Referee: David Munro Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Dundee v Aberdeen Saturday, April 2, 2022. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: John Beaton Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Hibs v Dundee Utd Saturday, April 2, 2022. Kick off 3pm | cinch Premiership | Referee: Don Robertson Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales