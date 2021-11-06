Why Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be switching his phone off in case Steve Clarke calls

John Souttar gets the better of Nicky Clark in another superb display from the centre-back at Tynecastle. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS Group

The centre-back, who won the last of his three caps in October 2018, turned in another assured display in the 5-2 dismantling of Dundee United at Tynecastle, prompting suggestions that he should in the frame to replace the injured Grant Hanley for next week’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark.

Asked on BBC Sportsound if Clarke had been in touch, Neilson quipped: “Nothing yet, so I’ll make sure I switch my phone off tonight and hopefully he’s back in with us on Tuesday.

He added: “He’s been great. I’ll be honest, [so have] the whole back three. We brought in Taylor Moore a couple of months ago and he’s had to wait for his opportunity because John Souttar, Halkett and Kinglsey have all been fantastic and they’ve upped their level because they’ve got the pressure of Moore coming in behind them. So all three have been fantastic.”

Neilson also praised goalkeeper Craig Gordon for another wonder save against United and fully expects him to become the most-capped Hearts player of all time over the next ten days.

“It’s a routine wonder save from Craig,” Neilson added. “He does it week in, week out. He does it training. I can’t say any more about him. He’s going away on international duty now and I’m sure he’ll play in the two games.