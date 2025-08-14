Scottish Premiership match at Tannadice ended in dramatic fashion

Hearts defender Stuart Findlay was hit with a lighter and then shown a yellow card after scoring a dramatic winning goal against Dundee United on Sunday. The centre-back looked bemused at referee David Dickinson’s decision to caution him, with objects thrown from the George Fox Stand at Tannadice Park following his 94th-minute headed winner.

Hearts won the match 3-2 to continue a 100 per cent record in the William Hill Premiership, but confusion over why Findlay was booked continued in the aftermath. Initial assumptions were that the player incurred the wrath of referee Dickinson for leaving the field of play, but that rule no longer applies in football. Another theory was that picking up the lighter after it struck him and landed on the ground earned Findlay the yellow card. Still pictures also appear to show a screw thrown in the direction of celebrating Hearts players in the same incident.

The Edinburgh News has learned that the reason for Findlay’s booking was excessive celebration. Because he spent a considerable period of time celebrating in front of United supporters in the George Fox Stand, referee Dickinson took a dim view. The potential to incite trouble by antagonising opposition fans is something referees don’t like, and as such Findlay was cautioned for unsporting behaviour.

Law 12 of the International Football Association Board Laws of the Game focuses on fouls and misconduct and explains the situation regarding goal celebrations. It states: “Players can celebrate when a goal is scored, but the celebration must not be excessive; choreographed celebrations are not encouraged and must not cause excessive time-wasting. Leaving the field of play to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offence but players should return as soon as possible.

“A player must be cautioned, even if the goal is disallowed, for: Climbing onto a perimeter fence and/or approaching the spectators in a manner which causes safety and/or security issues; Acting in a provocative, derisory or inflammatory way; Covering the head or face with a mask or other similar item; Removing the shirt or covering the head with the shirt.”

Police Scotland investigate after Dundee United 2-3 Hearts in SPFL Premiership

Police Scotland are now investigating the incident because of the objects thrown at Findlay and his Hearts team-mates. No injury occurred as a result of the missiles but police are keen to find the culprit and have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch. Constable Matthew Boath said: “This was an unacceptable and reckless act that could have resulted in injury. Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and I am asking anyone who was at the game or who saw what happened to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/0334326/25.

Findlay scored two goals in Sunday’s match to take his tally to four in five appearances since joining Hearts on loan from Oxford United. After two wins from two Premiership fixtures, the Edinburgh club sit joint-top of the league with Celtic. There are no top-flight matches this weekend as Premier Sports Cup last-16 ties take place. Hearts travel to Paisley to face St Mirren on Saturday having cruised through the competition’s group stage last month with four wins from four.