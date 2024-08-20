SNS Group

Stephen Kingsley speaks openly about the situation at Tynecastle

At the age of 30, Stephen Kingsley is a pretty experienced European campaigner. Joining Hearts as a free agent in 2020 not only returned him and his family home from England, it also led to a series of appearances against Continental opponents. From Fiorentina to PAOK Salonika, Kingsley knows the territory well.

Hearts reacquaint themselves with the Europa League play-off this week against Viktoria Plzen in Czechia. Kingsley is likely to be heavily involved in both legs and is excited at the prospect of another run of foreign fixtures. His influence will be important as the Tynecastle side aim to reach the tournament’s league stage and secure several millions of pounds in extra UEFA income.

They lost 3-1 on aggregate to FC Zurich last time they participated in the Europa play-off two years ago, dropping into the Conference League on that occasion. Going one better this time would be a monumental achievement. Particularly following the league defeat at Dundee and then Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup loss at Falkirk.

“It’s huge, massive,” said Kingsley of the play-off. “We were close before as well against Zurich [in 2022]. If you look at the game last year against Rosenborg, who were a top team last season, we can compete. We definitely need to sort out what's going on and have a look at ourselves individually, and as a team, and make sure we're in a good place going into Thursday because, as I said, it's a massive game.”

Hearts Conference League group in 2022 included Istanbul Basaksehir and RFS of Latvia as well as the aforementioned Fiorentina. “It is a great experience,” said Kingsley. “If you look at the last time out in the Conference League, we didn't really perform against the two big teams and we got a couple of great results against the team that we should be beating, but we want more.

“We've talked about what we want at the beginning of the season, our goals, our targets. We've certainly not started the way we wanted to start. We've got a chance to go over to Plzen and try and get it by the scruff of the neck - take control of what's going on, right the things that are wrong and bring back a bit of a feel-good factor because just now it's not where we want to be.”

It is the beginning of a busy schedule of domestic and European matches through to at least December. “You've got a few days to go and get ready for the next game and put things right. It takes a couple of games, a couple of good results to change that, to bring that confidence back and we're definitely going to be looking to do that.

“It's going to be a tough game obviously but this is why we come to a club like Hearts and that's why you play here. You take that pressure that is there and you harness it in the right way. You use it to push forward and get good results. That's the pressure of being at a club like Hearts. Where else would you want that pressure? I'd rather have it than not and it's up to us now to put in the performances so we can get these results.”

Looking at potential opponents in the league stage is not advisable just yet. Hearts must deal with an in-form Plzen team first. “I've not personally [looked ahead] but, to be honest, for the last couple of games we've been focusing on that. As I said, it's not gone the way we want to and Plzen is the next challenge ahead. We can only focus on that, especially with the last couple of results we've had.

“Maybe other boys have, I've not. I'm looking at Plzen and I'm looking to see what we can do to get things right and to get that confidence back.” Since the Falkirk game, Hearts’ focus has quickly turned to the Czechs. Kingsley admitted he does not yet know a great deal about them. “We had a wee look at the stats from the game the other day but that will all be coming for us.

“We'll look into them and we'll make sure we're as prepared as we can physically and tactically. We've got new players that have come into the system but, personally, it was the first experience I ever had of European football a couple of years ago. It's definitely an exciting prospect. We've known that since we qualified for it at the tail end of last season. We need to be excited about this.

“It's been an awful couple of games that we've had but as I said, these are the moments you want to play football for - going into European ties and making the fans happy by giving performances that you can be proud of and results hopefully come with that. As I said, we'll dissect what happened on Saturday and we'll look at how we're going to go forward, but also we know that there's an exciting challenge ahead come Thursday.”

Expanding on his feelings after the 2-0 loss at Falkirk, the defender offered a typically honest assessment. “It’s frustration considering how many chances we created in the first half,” he stated. “We could have easily been 4-0 up. Craigy [Gordon] has obviously pulled off a great save in the first half as well, but we should have been out of sight.

“And that's the frustrating thing. Going into the second half, the performance in the second half, conceding that goal and then huffing and puffing but not really coming to anything. We had a threat in the first half, we did create chances, good chances, chances we should be putting away but we didn't have enough of that in the second half.

“When you concede the goals like that, you're wide open and you're giving yourself a mountain to climb. So it's very emotional just now, frustrating and we need to dust ourselves off and prepare now for the European game. It's definitely not the way we were planning on things going. It was a very positive atmosphere that we had [over the summer].

“We've added to the squad well but we need to knuckle down now and find the solutions that we're looking for. Saturday could have gone very differently in the first half if we took some of the chances. We're looking at another story where we're coming away having lost 2-0 after 3-1 last week. There's definitely things that we need to sort out and quick because we've got a busy schedule coming up. It's a vital time of the season and we need to get that out of the way.”

Asked what the message in the Hearts changing-room at full-time was, Kingsley was reluctant to divulge the secret. “To be honest, it stays in the changing room but we're going to have to look at ourselves individually and as a team to make sure that we put the things right that aren't clicking just now. You're looking at last week as well and there's an issue that we need to get sorted out.

“On Saturday, after the first half it was 0-0 but as I said, if you take a couple of those chances, the game is completely different. We can't have a second half like that, we can't concede the goals we did. We'll look at it and we'll move on to Thursday because not only is it a massive game but it's a massive run in the games we've got until the end of the month now, so there's a lot of things we'll need to turn.”