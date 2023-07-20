Why patience is required in transfer search as Tynecastle legend points to example within Hearts squad

The club’s record appearance holder reckons supporters have to trust the management team of Steven Naismith, Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest, as well as sporting director Joe Savage, to know what they’re doing as the 2023/24 season approaches.

The Gorgie Road side have recruited just one new face so far this summer: 39-year-old reserve goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

With the opening match against St Johnstone just over two weeks away, fans are getting increasingly agitated over the lack of movement from their favourites. But Mackay believes Hearts are correct to wait until the right players are available instead of making signings just for the sake of it, with academy players capable of plugging gaps until then.

Gary Mackay believes technical director Steven Naismith (pictured) and the rest of the management team know what they're doing in the transfer market. Picture: SNS

“We have to show a bit of faith at the guys who are there,” he told the Evening News. “You can’t keep moaning about people coming through the academy and then Steven and Frankie introduce players into the first-team and then it’s like “where’s all the new signings?” The adjustment has to come from the management and Joe Savage about what the squad needs.

“I would rather wait and get the right individuals. The amount of signings we made over a four/five year period was just obscene for Hearts.

“I’m like everybody, it would be nice to see the headlines saying someone has signed for Hearts. But it’s a whole season we’re talking about, not just the first game or the first few games, so they’ve got to get it right. They’ve got to be confident the guys they are bringing in will get us back into third position.”

Naismith has said previously Hearts are only looking to bring in between three and six players, rather than doing a complete rebyukd. For Mackay, there’s a player in the squad who highlights the management’s capability of improving those already at the club.