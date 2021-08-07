Why Stephen Kingsley misses out for Hearts as fans query bench depth

Stephen Kingsley misses out for Hearts. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Stephen Kingsley is replaced by Peter Haring with the defender missing out through illness.

The Austrian’s inclusion could mean various options. The system could change to a 4-3-3. Or Haring could drop into the backline as one of the other. The alternative could see Alex Cochrane fill Kingsely’s position and Halliday playing wide left.

The Brighton loanee played the left side of a back three during a loan spell in Belgium last season.

With Jordan Roberts and Mihai Popescu not involved – both are understood to be available for transfer – there are places on the bench for Leon Watson and Aidan Denholm.

@Sam_LW: “Might have been nice to try give Connor Smith some game time with us last year, that way you’d know what you’re going to get when you’re potentially relying on him to come off the bench.”

@Real_C_Wilson: “I may be wrong but I’d think it will be Cochrane at LCB, Halliday LWB and Haring middle of park.”

@DMcIver22: “Delighted Haring is starting, I imagine in the back three, but I hope Kingsley is alright?”

@seanbaillie91: “We’re defo 2 or 3 players short looking at that bench”

@skacxl: “Leo Watson the only defender on the bench, we need depth and we need it badly.”

@heartsstats: “Haring in for Kingsley. Could mean a few things, probably stick with 343 with Cochrane at LCB, Halliday at LWB and Haring at CM?”